Katy Tur Says Trump’s ‘Corner Store’ Snafu Could Go Deeper Than We Think: ‘A Loss of Memory, Perhaps?’ | Video

Katy Tur wondered if Donald Trump’s confusion about “corner stores” might be a new sign of his mental decline.

In a Friday MS NOW segment, Tur walked through Trump’s slip-up Thursday about corner stores and confusion about what they are during his No Tax on Tips event in Las Vegas.

“What is a corner store?” Trump wondered aloud. “I’ve never heard that term.”

Tar wondered on Friday whether this was just the president being out of touch with the working class or if it was something deeper. Either way, it was a bad look for a president that used to be able to convince people he was just like them.

“There is a corner store or bodega on almost every block in this city, sometimes at both ends,” Tur said. “They’ve been here forever. How does Donald Trump not know it? Could he possibly be that insulated, that out of touch? I guess it could be something else. A loss of memory, perhaps?

“Regardless, it is another example of this administration filled with the very, very, very, very, very rich not getting what regular people are going through,” she concluded.

Watch the segment below:

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The corner store snafu came during Trump’s No Tax on Tips event in Las Vegas on Thursday. While rattling off ways his “Big Beautiful Bill” was benefiting Americans, he included corner stores before immediately being confused at what those were exactly.

“The Great Big Beautiful Bill will also slash taxes on millions of American small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores – what is a corner store,” Trump wondered. “I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described as a corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”

Trump was on a roll at his No Tax on Tips event. On top of the corner store mix-up, the president also commented on his viral moment from earlier in the week where he accepted McDonald’s from the “Doordash Grandma” Sharon Simmons. The president mocked the moment as a bit “tacky.”

“It was a little bit of a – you know, I mean, to be honest it was a little tacky,” Trump said. “You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald’s.”



