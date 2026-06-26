Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Host for Reporting His ICE Arrest Numbers

President Donald Trump has raged against yet another female reporter for calling him out on something – this time about his ICE arrest rate compared to his predecessors.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream previously reported that the ICE deportation numbers for President Barack Obama were “comparable” to those of the current commander-in-chief. Trump couldn’t let that slide, so he took to Truth Social to brag on himself, attack Bream and sneak some misspellings in along the way.

“It was just announced that, and I’m not necessarily thrilled to be talking about it because it does not exactly sound NICE, the Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far,” Trump wrote on Friday.

“So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama’s numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like ‘Milk Toast’ [sic] Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight — Just a little,” he added.

One social media post was not enough for Trump, though. He came back for Round 2 to hammer home the point that he had been more successful with his ICE arrest rate than Obama as well as President Joe Biden.

“For all of those who like to say that Barack Hussein Obama, and his Vice President, Sleepy Joe Biden, did as many Criminal ICE removals as President Trump, the figures are just in,” he continued. “Number One, they included hundreds of thousands of people that never came close to getting into our Country, a difference of perhaps 50% in the numbers. We don’t include such categories but, even if we did, ICE and CBP removed many more Illegal Aliens under President Trump than under Obama — It’s not even close!”

The posts are the latest in Trump’s apparent battle against female reporters. He has spent the better part of his second term making headlines for snapping at female journalists, whether it’s telling them to quiet down or calling them “piggy.” Earlier this week alone, he called out a NewsNation reporter for asking about the rising price tag for the war with Iran.

“Who are you with,” he asked. “Not a very good group! Not doing very well. Not only do they support it, not only do they support, they demand it because they won’t allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. You want to see trouble, let them have a nuclear weapon.”