Trump Makes the Media the Story at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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President Donald Trump spent much of his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech talking about the people covering him.

Over the course of an hour, Trump bounced from CBS News to CNN, from White House reporters to TV news anchors, from journalism awards to media executives, turning Washington, D.C.’s signature celebration of the press into a running conversation about the industry itself.

Friday night’s speech was a window into how Trump continues to view the organizations — and personalities — that shape the daily news cycle.

He opened on an unexpectedly gracious note, acknowledging the April shooting that halted the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner, and forced the organization to postpone it. The show was rescheduled for Friday, July 24.

“As I said three months ago, the show must go on,” Trump said, calling the attack “an assault on our democracy itself.” He also thanked the Secret Service and praised WHCA President and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang for helping bring the dinner back. “We sort of became friendly … we went through a little bit of a war together.”

That tone didn’t last long, however.

“I respect most of them … they do a great job, amazing job,” Trump said of the journalists in attendance before quickly pivoting to one of the night’s biggest laughs.

“This place is really the largest group of Trump Derangement Syndrome people ever put together at one time,” he said, adding that attendees were fortunate the original April dinner had been interrupted because he originally “was going to rip people.”

Trump also devoted considerable time to criticizing individual television personalities, revisiting long-running feuds with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper, former CNN anchor Don Lemon and MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

But the speech wasn’t all aimed at familiar adversaries.

CBS News emerged as one of the night’s more surprising storylines.

Trump joked that Paramount owner David Ellison wanted to rename next year’s event to “the Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner” before unexpectedly offering well wishes to CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

“I wish Bari Weiss all the best at CBS News. She’s a wonderful woman,” Trump said.

He also repeatedly referenced the journalism awards handed out earlier in the evening, congratulating some winners while questioning others, including Collins, whose reporting he dismissed even as he acknowledged her recognition.

By the speech’s end, one thing stood out more than any single joke or insult: Trump had used journalism’s biggest annual gathering not to unveil a new political message, but to engage directly with the media ecosystem that has defined much of his public life.

For a president who has long cast the press as both foil and amplifier, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner once again became less about Washington politics than about the evolving relationship between Trump and the journalists, executives and television personalities who cover him.