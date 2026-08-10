Tucker Carlson Expresses ‘Deep Regret’ Over Years of Targeting Hunter Biden’s Addiction

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Tucker Carlson admitted to feeling regret for going after Hunter Biden on his shows for years.

In a two-hour conversation with Joe Biden’s son on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” the host reflected on the finger-pointing he did on his show on more than one occasion. In particular, Carlson felt badly for repeatedly calling out Biden while the former first son was struggling with addiction, saying “finger-pointing is unhelpful, except when we point fingers at ourselves.”

“It’s very important to say — that’s kind of what I was inarticulately trying to express to you, which is like, it gets the rest of us off the hook to point to one guy and be like, ‘It’s all his fault. It’s like actually, it’s all of our fault, including mine,’” Carlson said. “And I, you know, famously advocated for the Iraq War, and thought that was the last stupid thing I was ever going to do. Turns out it wasn’t. I advocated for all kinds of things that I now regret advocating for.”

Biden jumped in to quip: “Particularly the things that you said about me.”

Hunter Biden.



0:00 Why Did Hunter Sit Down With Candace Owens?

12:34 The Dark Side of Social Media

18:06 War, Insider Trading, and the Washington Elites

32:36 Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene

35:21 The Importance of Self-Reflection

39:49 Addiction and Sobriety

48:31 The… pic.twitter.com/5qcAFyrHjj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2026

“Deep regret,” Carlson responded. “No, I do actually. I mean, I regret in the sense that, as someone who has dealt with addiction, not quite as in an exciting way as you did, but I’ve been there for sure. You know, extending grace to people who are out of their minds. You would think I would do that. I should have done that more. I do regret that.”

Some of this mea culpa from Carlson may stem from the fact that there are more than a few rumors rolling around the mill that the former Fox News host may throw his hat in the ring to run for president in 2028. This comes after he notably separated himself from Donald Trump as his approval ratings dip.

“I haven’t talked him directly about it, but I believe Tucker is so disgusted in the neocons and what’s happened within the Republican Party that for the first time, he actually would consider it,” Megyn Kelly said recently on her show.

Others, like journalist Mark Halperin, thought that if Carlson ran as a third party candidate it would sap so many votes from the Republican base that it would guarantee they lose the election to the Democrats.

“Getting ballot access is really difficult. Determining a process by which you select your nominee is really difficult,” Halperin said. “So, if magically they could be on the general election ballot and in the debates, yeah, that would be the doom for the Republican Party. Doom, I mean, unequivocally.”