Meghan McCain Mocks ‘Weird’ Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene Anti-Trump Class Photo

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Meghan McCain set aside time on her “Citizen McCain” podcast Monday to ridicule the dinner party photo that went viral over the weekend featuring Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and others.

The group of MAGA defectors shared an anti-Trump class photo of sorts on Saturday morning, with Greene posting it alongside a caption that said Trump has “betrayed us all” and that “the movement has begun.”

“The biggest pieces of garbage in the conservative movement Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Thomas Massie’s wife, Joe Kent, Brian Glenn, who is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new husband, they all met over the weekend,” McCain began in the Monday segment. “They put this photo out where the caption was, ‘We said America First and we mean it.’

“What I took from this is they are going to start a new political movement arguing that Republicans and MAGA have abandoned America First principles that originally brought people to the party,” McCain continued. “This is about U.S. policy towards Iran and Israel, I’m sorry. I don’t know what this is — I don’t know what they’re planning, some sort of third-party run. I don’t know if Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to be a spoiler for JD Vance and whoever else might run for president going into ’28. But I don’t know if I’m just naive — I’m not scared of them.”

We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise.

But he’s betrayed us all.

Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.

The movement has begun. pic.twitter.com/mZXadw0kBr — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 1, 2026

McCain compared the gathering, which took place in a wooded, lodge-like residence complete with deer antlers and other hunting paraphernalia, to the now-infamous fourth episode of “Widow’s Bay” Season 1 where a sunset cocktail party goes completely awry.

“They’re basically being hypnotized by a witch and they look crazy,” McCain quipped, adding, “They don’t look normal to me in that photo” and “These just don’t look like serious people to me.”

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Greene posted on X early Saturday the image of the her, Kent, Carlson, Massie and others, writing, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all.

“Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center,” the post concluded. “The movement has begun.”