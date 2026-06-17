Meghan McCain’s Takeaway From JD Vance’s ‘The View’ Appearance Was How ‘S–tty and Undisciplined’ the Hosts Are

Meghan McCain thought Vice President JD Vance held his own against her former co-workers for his appearance on “The View” Tuesday.

“My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s–tty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE,” the conservative television personality wrote on X Tuesday.

“After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other,” her statement continued. “Vance handled it all very well.”

McCain was a co-host on “The View” for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. She left on her own terms but stated that tense on-air clashes along party lines and a “toxic” workplace atmosphere prompted her exit.

Vance and Whoopi Goldberg butted heads a little during his appearance Tuesday, especially after the “Sister Act” star asked the vice president about the treatment of people of color in America, wondering what they’ve done to the Trump administration “that has allowed it to really stigmatize” them.

My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how shitty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE. After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other.



Vance handled it all very well. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 16, 2026

At first, Vance appeared to not understand the question.

“So you say that we’re anti-minority or anti-black — ” he started.

“No I didn’t say that!” Goldberg interrupted. “I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble.”

The vice president also blatantly asked the hosts at the end of his interview to talk more about his book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” which he was on the show to promote.