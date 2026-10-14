Washington Post to Lay Off 118 Workers in Printing Plant Relocation

The Washington Post’s move from its longtime Springfield, Va., printing plant to a smaller facility near Dulles will affect 118 employees, according to the Washington Business Journal.
The Business Journal reported Wednesday that an Oct. 7 notice filed with Virginia Works lists 118 affected employees, with a Dec. 31 effective date. The workers include press operators, machinists, maintenance employees and circulation drivers.
About half of the Springfield plant’s overall workforce is relocating to the new facility, a source familiar with the plans told TheWrap. It remains unclear how many, if any, of the 118 employees listed in the notice will transfer to the new facility.
The move, first announced in January, is intended to reduce costs and modernize the Post’s printing operations. The Post initially expected the relocation to take about a year, with the new facility designed to meet current and future demand. The company is installing a new press at the Dulles-area facility, which it says will improve efficiency and help sustain its print business over the long term.
The Springfield restructuring follows a much larger round of cuts in February that eliminated the books section, ended the sports section in its previous form and reduced foreign and local coverage.
The Springfield plant, which opened in 1980, spans roughly 500,000 square feet across more than 40 acres. The company said in January that it was considering selling the property, which was assessed at $38 million.
The Post’s daily print circulation fell to approximately 97,000 in 2025, with Sunday circulation at 160,000, according to Alliance for Audited Media figures cited by the Business Journal.
The Post said in September that it was on track to break even in 2026 after years of losses. Jeff D’Onofrio, who took over as acting publisher after Will Lewis resigned in February, was named to the role permanently in September.