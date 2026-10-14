Washington Post to Lay Off 118 Workers in Printing Plant Relocation

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The Washington Post’s move from its longtime Springfield, Va., printing plant to a smaller facility near Dulles will affect 118 employees, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The Business Journal reported Wednesday that an Oct. 7 notice filed with Virginia Works lists 118 affected employees, with a Dec. 31 effective date. The workers include press operators, machinists, maintenance employees and circulation drivers.

About half of the Springfield plant’s overall workforce is relocating to the new facility, a source familiar with the plans told TheWrap. It remains unclear how many, if any, of the 118 employees listed in the notice will transfer to the new facility.