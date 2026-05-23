White House Gunshots Captured by ABC News’ Selina Wang as Press Flee to Safety | Video

ABC News White House correspondent Selina Wang was filming from the White House lawn on Saturday when apparent gunshots rang out nearby.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” she captioned a video shared via X.

“It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now,” Wang added.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

“Many gunshots were heard when we were at the White House. We were told to run into the press briefing room,” Wang wrote in an earlier message on the same platform.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump just announced an agreement to end the war will be announced shortly and it will include opening the Strait of Hormuz. But his post is heavily caveated: the agreement is described as "largely" – not fully – negotiated, and remains "subject to finalization" by… — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

DC News Now anchor Chris Flangan also shared a video of officers patrolling with weapons drawn.

We're on lockdown

President Trump is at the White House pic.twitter.com/4D7HFdCa02 — Chris Flanagan (@ChrisFlanaganTV) May 23, 2026

“We’re on lockdown,” he wrote. “President Trump is at the White House.”

GUNSHOTS heard outside of the White House



Approximately 20-30



Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 23, 2026

“GUNSHOTS heard outside of the White House,” NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin wrote on X. “Approximately 20-30. Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room.”

Outside the press briefing doors right now…



USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside



White House now on lockdown pic.twitter.com/CdgKkKoSZu — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 23, 2026

She also shared a photo of a Secret Service officer guarding the press room and captioned it, “Outside the press briefing doors right now… USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside. White House now on lockdown.”

FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 23, 2026

“FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able,” wrote FBI director Kash Patel.

CNN reported the shots came from near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, and that two people were shot by law enforcement officers. “The law enforcement official said officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division responded to a report of a person firing a weapon when the incident took place,” CNN also noted. The lockdown was lifted at 6:45 p.m. ET.

"We did just get a statement: U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-Involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement. Their condition is currently unknown."



Selina Wang is the ABC News… pic.twitter.com/JdLl0AVSTF — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) May 23, 2026

“We did just get a statement: U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-Involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement. Their condition is currently unknown,” Wang later explained on ABC News.