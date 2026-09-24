‘Drag Race’ Star Alyssa Edwards Claps Back at Ken Paxton for Using Her to Campaign Against James Talarico

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“Drag Race” star Alyssa Edwards responded to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday after the senatorial candidate continued to hound her as a campaign tool against James Talarico, saying that his treatment of her and his political opponent “says far more about our own character than it ever will about theirs.”

Paxton has repeatedly pointed out the fact that Democratic nominee Talarico naming Edwards as his favorite drag queen was damaging to Texas voters. His first post was from Sept. 14, and most recently Paxton shared a minute-long edit of Edwards from her docuseries and YouTube channel, preceding the post with a “🚨VIEWER WARNING🚨” for triggering content.

Edwards wrote an open letter in repsonse to the attorney general on Wednesday, writing that she is a proud Texan despite being used as a pawn in a political back and forth.

“I’m not sure I fully understand your motive or intention in attempting to disparage my name, my character, or my reputation,” wrote Edwards, whose birth name is Justin Johnson. “But I do know this: the way we choose to speak about others often says far more about our own character than it ever will about theirs.”

The winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” was born and raised in Mesquite, Texas, and shared that she is proud of her home state.

“I am one of seven children. I am an educator of 30 years, a choreographer, an entrepreneur, a mentor – and yes, I also happen to be a drag performer,” she wrote. “Inspired by Miss Doubtfire and Patrick Swayze in ‘To Wong Foo.’”

The video that the Republican candidate for Seante shared showed Edwards teaching children dance. Edwards said that being a dance educator specifically has been the accomplishment she remains most proud of.

🚨VIEWER WARNING🚨



Meet Alyssa Edwards: James Talarico’s favorite sick and twisted drag queen. pic.twitter.com/P9jZ37ctbh — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 22, 2026

Her studio Beyond Belief Dance Company began as a community recreation program at a YMCA and has grown into “a place where generations of young people have been encouraged to discover their creativity, ignite their passion, develop discipline, and, perhaps most importantly, believe in themselves.”

The drag queen also shared that she grew up in the Baptist church and her Christian faith is still a solid part of her identity.

“My life may look different from yours, but difference does not diminish character, faith, service, or a person’s ability to positively contribute to their community,” she wrote. “Texas is big enough for all of us.”

Paxton’s Tuesday video remixed Talarico’s answer to who his favorite drag queen is with clips of Edwards performing, including in front of and with young children whose faces are blurred. It ended with an ominous full-screen message in black and red, all-caps: “James Talarico: Too Weird, Too Radical for Texas.”

Edwards’ publicist Waylon Tate took to Instagram to respond to the attorney general’s comments Tuesday, saying that Paxton seemed to have “quite the fascination” with his client.

“Alyssa’s name is being used as political ammunition in a U.S. Senate race she isn’t running in,” Tate said.

“What started with James Talarico naming his favorite Texas drag queen has become a political dog and pony show. Meanwhile, I get a front-row seat to what crisis communications actually looks like in real time.”

Outside of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” where she represented the United States, Edwards also competed on “Drag Race” Season 5 and “All Stars 2.” She starred in the 2018 Netflix docuseries “Dancing Queen,” which follows her life running a competitive dance studio.

Talarico and Paxton will face off in the Nov. 3 general election for the U.S. Senate in Texas. Because he is running for Senate, Paxton is not seeking reelection as Texas attorney general.