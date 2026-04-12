Ann Coulter Calls for End to Iran War: ‘We Are Killing Little Girls’ | Video

In an interview with C-Span’s “Washington Journal” Sunday, conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter insisted the war in Iran should end because “we are killing little girls.” Coulter also insisted is “not a pansy when it comes to war.”

Coulter, who wrote the 2016 book “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” has waffled on her support for the president of late. After host Peter Slen asked how she felt about Trump, Coulter answered, “Not very happy with him! Not very happy at all.”

“I think this Iran war is a fiasco,” Coulter added. “I thought it from the beginning, and I think it’s hard for anyone to dispute that at this point.”

Trump’s single-minded focus on eliminating Iran’s nuclear abilities may encourage other countries to develop their own, she insisted.

“If anything, the rest of the world has gotten the message now, ‘Oh my gosh, we better get a nuke, develop a nuke, that’s our number one goal for our entire country,’ because, who is Trump’s best friend? Kim Jong-Il of North Korea,” Coulter said. “And why is that? Even though he is a much more brutal dictator, he has weapons that are capable of actually reaching the West Coast of the United States. But, ‘Oh, he has a nuke, so let’s be really nice to him.’”

Coulter criticized Trump’s claim that one of the objectives of the war was to “change the leadership” before she attacked a third supposed directive: “Now our sole objective is to open the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before he started bombing the crap out of them.”

“And not to mention, I think a lot of bad things have come out of it. I am not a pansy when it comes to war, when we need a real war. But, this was an unprovoked attack. And we are killing little girls, Peter!” she exclaimed.

“We are associated with an ally that is just wiping the crap out of civilians, pharmacies, Trump threatening to end a civilization. This is a second-term president. This is not some weird fluke that this guy got in. I think this is really diminishing our moral stature in the world, and I think a lot of us thought this from the beginning.”