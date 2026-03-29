Ann Coulter Rips Into Fox News for Iran War Coverage, Compares to False Rigged 2020 Election Reporting

Ann Coulter took Fox News to task for the network’s coverage of the war in Iran Sunday.

“Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well and Trump is a total stud is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner,” Coulter wrote on X.

The message prompted a response from former Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, who replied, “Fox News is now the fake news. Brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against.”

Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well and Trump is a total stud is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 29, 2026

Trump’s decision to enter into the war has drawn varying responses from conservative leaders and political pundits. On the Friday episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the show’s host worried aloud that Trump’s already dismal poll numbers may continue to fall as the war persists.

“We seem to have a new goal in ending this war, which is, we need to open the Strait of Hormuz,” she told viewers. “You mean the strait that was open before we began the bombing campaign? It was open. There was no problem with the Strait of Hormuz. It was fine. The reason it’s closed is because we decided to start a war, and this is the only thing these guys can control, and they know it, and they’re doing it rather effectively.”

Kelly even said that Republicans could suffer the consequences of Trump’s military action for years to come.

“We cannot send five to 17,000 troops into Iran and ever win a Republican election again for the next 10 to 20 years,” she said. “He cannot do that. Everything he built, the entire coalition we were all part of, will be ruined.”

In early March, Trump insisted former MAGA stalwart Tucker Carlson, who has also vocally opposed the war, has “lost his way.”

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump said to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Carlson described the military operation in Iran as “absolutely disgusting and evil.”