Anthony Scaramucci Sounds Off On Katie Zacharia Breaking His Record for Shortest Press Secretary Stint: ‘I Take No Pleasure’

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia only lasted 5 days in her new job before quitting and the Internet is having a field day.

The dismissal came Friday, just hours after President Donald Trump urged Zacharia to “reconsider” the opportunity after a sordid first week at the podium, according to initial reporting from The New York Times.

Fox News separately confirmed with a senior White House official that the conservative political pundit was “transitioning out” of the role after holding her first press conference to much scrutiny on Monday.

Zacharia’s ouster managed to beat the longstanding record for quickest press secretary to quit the job. That was held by Anthony Scaramucci who was fired from the role after just 11 days back in 2017. The former record-holder was one of the first to sound off about the news.

“Records are made to be broken,” he wrote on X. “But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain.”

Zacharia’s first appearance before the White House press corps on Oct. 13 lasted about 14 minutes, with questions taken from just three outlets: Breitbart News, Fox News and the Daily Mail. She then directed reporters to ask Trump questions as he departed the White House.

During her five days as Press Secretary, her professional background also came under scrutiny after reports questioned her legal credentials. Zacharia said she had practiced international transactional law with appropriate credentials but acknowledged that she did not pass the California bar exam.

Scaramucci was far from the only name to react to Zacharia’s quick departure. Social media quickly became flooded with jokes and wisecracks. Below are more of the best the Internet had to offer:

katie zacharia press secretary tenure pic.twitter.com/IN3xqx4TJS — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) October 16, 2026

The new unit of time: a “Zachariah” https://t.co/P9gSr8y3yq — Sharon Waxman (follow me on Threads @sharonwaxman (@sharonwaxman) October 16, 2026

Katie Zacharia lasted five days. I've had leftovers survive longer in my refrigerator. https://t.co/VDwc51MJJ5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2026

At least Katie Zacharia has her career as a lawyer to fall back on. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2026

If one assumes she was hired October 9 and that’s when the clock started ticking. pic.twitter.com/dubFm793Xy — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) October 16, 2026

Saddest man in the world right now: @Scaramucci

(There’s going to be a new White House Press Secretary shortest tenure record, and a new word for it) — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2026

More to come…