‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Voting for Clinton Over Trump ‘Liberated’ Her

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“The View” host Ana Navarro was a lifelong Republican, and still generally identifies as one today. But, she did vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and according to the ABC host, it “liberated her.”

Navarro explained her thought process during Friday’s Hot Topics, as she and her colleagues discussed how podcast host Joe Rogan recently admitted that his views on President Trump have changed since helping him get elected. The question at hand was whether the ladies themselves have ever experienced a shift like that, prompting Navarro to use herself as a prime example.