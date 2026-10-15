‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says Kelly Clarkson Toy Store Footage Shows ‘Tantrum’ From Singer

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As the saga between Kelly Clarkson and Art of Play continues, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is still not on the singer’s side. In fact, after seeing recently released security footage of the whole exchange, the ABC host called Clarkson’s reaction “a bit of a tantrum.”

In the video, Clarkson is spotted looking around the store with her children, before standing in front of the automaton bird that caused all this. She can be seen flagging down an employee and chatting with him briefly, before walking away. It’s unclear what was said, as there is no audio attached to the footage. But, after walking away, Clarkson puts several items she was holding back onto the shelves, and walks out, posting to social media only minutes later.

“It seems like she kind of had a bit of a tantrum because she starts putting things back kind of quickly,” Hostin said. “She wasn’t in the store very long, so the fact that she would then take to Twitter and say, you know, you shouldn’t — I don’t want to misquote he, but she sort of –“