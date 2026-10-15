‘The View’ Guest Host Raven-Symoné Side Eyes JD Vance for Insisting He’s Not Gay After a Joke: ‘No One Asked’

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Vice President JD Vance quickly reiterated to supporters that he’s not gay during a campaign stop for Ken Paxton in Texas this week — but no one actually asked him if he was. And that made “The View” guest host Raven-Symoné side eye the man a bit on Thursday morning.

Vance’s insistence came after a supporter called out “I love you” on the tarmac, and Vance said he loved the man back. The vice president then immediately clarified he meant it in a platonic way, because “I’m the vice president, not James Talarico.” Talarico is running for senate against Paxton, and is not gay, this is just a claim that Republicans are making about him.

“JD Vance, no one asked if you were gay,” Raven said. “You’re literally just saying it out of nowhere, which makes me go, ‘Hmm.’”