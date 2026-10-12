‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says Kelly Clarkson’s Bird Feud Felt Like a ‘Champagne Problem’ That Should’ve Been Handled Privately

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Kelly Clarkson became social media’s main character over the weekend, after the singer got into a social media back-and-forth with a Brooklyn toy shop, claiming poor customer service. Come Monday morning, the hosts of “The View” were amused by the whole thing, but Sunny Hostin argued that it felt like a “champagne problem” that Clarkson should’ve handled more privately.

For those who aren’t caught up: Clarkson posted to social media on Saturday saying a sales associate at Art of Play essentially treated her like Julia Roberts’ character in “Pretty Woman,” assuming she couldn’t afford an animatronic bird she was trying to buy. The store then posted a message itself, saying the bird wasn’t for sale, which Clarkson pushed back on by posting a photo of a $15,000 price tag near it, and sassing back about the “narrative” the store chose.

“It felt like a champagne problem, to me, that should have been handled kind of privately,” Hostin opined.

The ABC host added that having an unfortunate retail experience happens to most everyone at some point in life, but “you don’t want to become a Karen.”

“Speak with the manager, and just explain how you feel, as opposed to sort of getting on social media, especially because the amount of power and because small businesses are being hurt,” Hostin said. “I don’t think this is a reflection of who she is as a person, or who the store people are, employees at the store, but I don’t feel good about it being on social media.”

Ana Navarro agreed, saying that she often wants to post on social media when she’s frustrated with companies, but tries to stop herself and remember the employees of said companies, as well as “how silly it looks.”

“I kind of think that when you have a platform of millions of followers, and Kelly Clarkson has millions and millions and millions more than I do, you have to be careful,” she said. “Because it’s like an uneven wielding of power, and you’re hurting working people.”

Meanwhile, hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that the initial posts from both Clarkson and the store were fine, but once it became a back-and-forth, it got “reductive,” with no actual solution being aimed for.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.