AOC Accuses Jesse Watters of Sexually Harassing Her on His Show: ‘Horrific … Exploitative Rhetoric’ | Video

“He has accused me of quote-unquote wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says in a fiery on-the-street exchange with a “Primetime” producer

AOC on Capitol Hill
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez probably won’t be on “Jesse Watters Primetime” anytime soon, after accusing the Fox News host of sexually harassing her and sexualizing her on his show.

The New York congresswoman was approached on the street in Washington, D.C., by a man with a camera crew and microphone who said to her, “Jesse Watters would like you on his show.”

“That’s nice,” she curtly replied.

“Would you join him?,” asked the man, who was not identified in X posts by name. TheWrap has learned that he is, indeed, a producer for “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“Um, he’s accused me of, um … he has sexualized me on his show, he has sexually harassed me on his show, he has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative, uh, rhetoric, ” Ocasio-Cortez snapped back.

‘That’s not true congresswoman,” the man replied, shaking his head.

“It is true, it is true, because he has accused me of quote-unquote wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller – so why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. Thank you,” she replied, before walking away.

Watters did, in fact, make the offhand comment, in October, after the congresswoman mocked Miller’s stature.

AOC later reposted a video of the encounter on her own X account, writing, “You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck!”

Watch the video for yourself above.

Representatives for Fox News did not comment on the video Wednesday evening.

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

