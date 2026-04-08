AOC Says Trump’s Iran Ceasefire ‘Changes Nothing,’ Calls on ‘Cabinet or Congress’ to Remove Him From Office

President Donald Trump may have announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t ready to forgive and forget.

“This statement changes nothing,” the New York representative said on X Tuesday evening. “The President has threatened a genocide against the Iranian people, and is continuing to leverage that threat. He has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale, nor Congressional authorization – which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as any. Each day this goes on, the risk and criminality of these actions escalate for our nation and the world.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to call on members of both political parties to take action against Trump in the wake of his alarming actions on Tuesday, with his threat of destruction of Iran marking a tipping point for his administration.

“We cannot risk the world nor the wellbeing of our nation any longer. None of these considerations should be partisan, but shared in good faith by Americans of all backgrounds who care for the safety and stability of the United States,” she said. “Whether by his Cabinet or Congress, the President must be removed from office. We are playing with the brink.” You can view the full post below.

This statement changes nothing.



The President has threatened a genocide against the Iranian people, and is continuing to leverage that threat.



He has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale, nor Congressional… https://t.co/CVZzNtpNvW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2026

AOC posted this message in response to Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran, contingent to their “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING” of the Strait of Hormuz. This announcement arrived on Truth Social less than half a day after the president’s deeply alarming post, in which he promised the destruction of Iran.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The initial message drew heavy criticism from both sides of the aisle, including figures as far left as Ocasio-Cortez and as far right as Alex Jones. Trump’s update came just one hour before his self-imposed deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran.

But Ocasio-Cortez isn’t willing to let this incident slide. The representative pointed to a string of actions taken by the Trump administration that call for the president’s impeachment or invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

She noted, “This administration’s self enrichment, insider trading, and pure corruption off this chaos — from crypto currencies to predictive trading markets to bribe settlements’ — has placed the Trump administration’s pursuit of personal wealth squarely against the wellbeing of our nation and its people.”