Bill Clinton’s Trump Takedown Has the Internet Cheering: ‘Old Bubba Got Bangers’

Former President Bill Clinton found himself going viral Saturday morning, days after he lobbed a pointed dig at Donald Trump for overhauling the White House Rose Garden.
Namely, on Tuesday, Clinton swung by Florida to stump for gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, marking his first midterm-election appearance. And it was certainly a memorable one, as the former president took a moment to rip a zinger in Trump’s direction.
“I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom,” Clinton said, prompting a round of laughter from the crowd.
However, the response online was even greater. On Saturday, “Fox & Friends Weekend” touched on Clinton’s jab, resulting in the quip getting snipped and spread widely online. It’s safe to say the internet had a field day.
“99 mph fastball right on the outside corner,” praised one X user in response to the joke. Another chimed in with, “Old Bubba got bangers.” A third wrote, “Bill Clinton was 100% right about Donald Trump’s makeover of the Rose Garden … This actually applies to all of Trump’s makeovers in the White House.”
A fourth sounded off, “10/10 zinger right there.”
Though, some spoke out in defense of late singer Liberace, noting it was “wrong to smear [his] memory this way.”
Yet, others questioned whether Clinton had a right to be criticizing Trump, given his own controversial presidency.
“Bill Clinton, famously respectful of the White House,” one X user wrote. Another commented, seemingly referring to the prominent Democrat’s Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal, “From the guy that used an intern as a humidor. Nope.”
Trump notably overhauled the White House Rose Garden at the start of his second term, removing the space’s central grass lawn and replacing it with a white limestone stone patio.
A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.