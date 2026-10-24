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Bill Clinton’s Trump Takedown Has the Internet Cheering: ‘Old Bubba Got Bangers’

“99 mph fastball right on the outside corner,” another X user writes

Bill Clinton speaks as he campaigns with Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly at the Koinonia Worship Center on October 20, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Jolly is running against Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for the Florida governorship in the November 3rd election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Bill Clinton speaks as he campaigns with Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
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Former President Bill Clinton found himself going viral Saturday morning, days after he lobbed a pointed dig at Donald Trump for overhauling the White House Rose Garden.

Namely, on Tuesday, Clinton swung by Florida to stump for gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, marking his first midterm-election appearance. And it was certainly a memorable one, as the former president took a moment to rip a zinger in Trump’s direction.

“I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom,” Clinton said, prompting a round of laughter from the crowd.

However, the response online was even greater. On Saturday, “Fox & Friends Weekend” touched on Clinton’s jab, resulting in the quip getting snipped and spread widely online. It’s safe to say the internet had a field day.

“99 mph fastball right on the outside corner,” praised one X user in response to the joke. Another chimed in with, “Old Bubba got bangers.” A third wrote, “Bill Clinton was 100% right about Donald Trump’s makeover of the Rose Garden … This actually applies to all of Trump’s makeovers in the White House.”

A fourth sounded off, “10/10 zinger right there.”

Though, some spoke out in defense of late singer Liberace, noting it was “wrong to smear [his] memory this way.”

Yet, others questioned whether Clinton had a right to be criticizing Trump, given his own controversial presidency.

“Bill Clinton, famously respectful of the White House,” one X user wrote. Another commented, seemingly referring to the prominent Democrat’s Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal, “From the guy that used an intern as a humidor. Nope.”

Trump notably overhauled the White House Rose Garden at the start of his second term, removing the space’s central grass lawn and replacing it with a white limestone stone patio.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Karoline Leavitt speaks during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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