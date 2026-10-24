Bill Clinton’s Trump Takedown Has the Internet Cheering: ‘Old Bubba Got Bangers’

Former President Bill Clinton found himself going viral Saturday morning, days after he lobbed a pointed dig at Donald Trump for overhauling the White House Rose Garden.

Namely, on Tuesday, Clinton swung by Florida to stump for gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, marking his first midterm-election appearance. And it was certainly a memorable one, as the former president took a moment to rip a zinger in Trump’s direction.

“I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom,” Clinton said, prompting a round of laughter from the crowd.

However, the response online was even greater. On Saturday, “Fox & Friends Weekend” touched on Clinton’s jab, resulting in the quip getting snipped and spread widely online. It’s safe to say the internet had a field day.

Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom" pic.twitter.com/9fokHCa8zV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

“99 mph fastball right on the outside corner,” praised one X user in response to the joke. Another chimed in with, “Old Bubba got bangers.” A third wrote, “Bill Clinton was 100% right about Donald Trump’s makeover of the Rose Garden … This actually applies to all of Trump’s makeovers in the White House.”

A fourth sounded off, “10/10 zinger right there.”

Though, some spoke out in defense of late singer Liberace, noting it was “wrong to smear [his] memory this way.”

Yet, others questioned whether Clinton had a right to be criticizing Trump, given his own controversial presidency.

“Bill Clinton, famously respectful of the White House,” one X user wrote. Another commented, seemingly referring to the prominent Democrat’s Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal, “From the guy that used an intern as a humidor. Nope.”

Trump notably overhauled the White House Rose Garden at the start of his second term, removing the space’s central grass lawn and replacing it with a white limestone stone patio.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.