Bill Maher Says Trump Is ‘Way Less’ of a Threat Than Liberals Think After President’s Rant Against Him

Just hours after President Donald Trump posted a 1,323-word social media rant against him, Bill Maher released on Monday a new episode of his “Club Random” podcast, in which he told liberals that Trump is “way less” of a threat to them now in 2026 than he has ever been.

“They say some version of, or very often, exactly say, ‘Bill, what are we gonna do?’ And I know what they mean – they mean, ‘Trump is so awful, what are we gonna do?’” Maher told “Club Random” guest Justine Bateman. “I always say, ‘Go back to the table and finish your $1,000 dinner for three people, you f—king phony.’”

“Your life is great. Your life has not been actually affected by Donald Trump at all,” Maher said, referencing his advice to his fellow Hollywood liberals. “That’s not to say that Donald Trump is not a threat in the many ways he has always been but [he] is way less so now. He’s a lame duck now.”

“Just recognize the reality of that; your life didn’t end. I mean, I was more alarmed about Donald Trump 10 years ago than I was now,” Maher concluded. He noted that he still doesn’t like that Trump “does not recognize losing elections.”

The podcast episode was recorded before Trump thoroughly lambasted Maher Sunday night on his Truth Social account. The online tirade saw the president call the “Real Time” host a “loser” and “dumb SLEAZEBAG.”

“Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher. He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president went on to call out Maher, alleging that the comedian had “lied about all of the Illegal Voters in the Radical controlled, decrepit, and devastated State of California” in Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it. Bill: Don’t call anymore,” Trump continued. “It’s useless.”

“You’re a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of ‘fans,’” Trump further wrote. “You’re also a coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few ‘fans,’ and how badly the Dumocrats have done, almost destroying the U.S.A. If I hadn’t won the Election, it would be DEAD!”

“Turn your Laugh Machine off, it’s a joke when they laugh uncontrollably, even when you say nothing funny,” the president added. “You’re a Loser!”

Trump’s screed was posted just two days after Maher publicly defended his decision to go to the White House for yet another dinner with the president, their second since Trump retook America’s presidential office in January 2025. The two were joined at their latest dinner by ESPN on-air personality Stephen A. Smith.

“Yeah, I did it again, b—hes! I know!” Maher said. “I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he’ll never read, but okay. You know what? F—k you. I like these dinners.”