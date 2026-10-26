Trump Tells Bill Maher ‘Don’t Call Anymore’ in 1,300-Word Rant Over ‘Sleazebag’ Karoline Leavitt Interview

President Donald Trump went on quite the tirade against Bill Maher over the weekend, telling the “Real Time” host to stop calling him for White House visits after his “sleazebag” interview with Karoline Leavitt on Friday.

“Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher. He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone. It’s not ‘HOT’ anymore,” Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. His 1,300-word rant further referred to the comedian as “useless,” “a coward,” “fake news” and much more following their second White House dinner together.

“When I have watched the show, which isn’t often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but, who cares? He doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart,” Trump added, referencing recent CNN polls to prove his ratings. “Bill Maher lied, but he lies about everything, and I believe he lied to me when I asked him, with all the applause and laughter he gets after almost everything he says, about things that aren’t funny or even any good, what Laughter Machine does he use? People can’t think he’s funny. I didn’t know Bill, he didn’t know me, and that was OK.”

The president also explained how Kid Rock and “The Apprentice” gofer Chuck LaBella arranged for the comedian to be invited to the White House in the first place back in 2025. His lengthy message also comes after sharing a second dinner this past week.

“My first response was, ‘Fellas, this guy’s a Goofball.’ They said, ‘He wants to go down to the White House, be with you, and talk. He said you’re very smart, but you’re not into the Liberal Platform. Will you start thinking about it?’ He invited himself to the White House,” Trump wrote. “We had our first meeting, Bill was very nervous. He asked for a drink. He was very insecure, and he had a seriously bruised eye and nose area, as though somebody had just beaten him up — But it wasn’t me!”

“Also, I wanted to tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD. He’s got to stop, it’s very bad for his health. He looked like hell this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House. Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock came along with him,” he recalled. “Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.”

On Friday’s episode of his HBO late night show, Maher defending his meetings with Trump, admitting that he likes the dinners as a chance to tell the president “the things you write in articles that he’ll never read.”

“After the first dinner, Bill Maher was friendly, I guess, everyone walked away pleased,” Trump continued. “He gave me a good first show, with lots of Laughing Machine laughter, which is a real term, but it is what it is, and then reverted back to his former self, and his old ways. I understand that. He’s doing his thing. I never took it very personally. I would always mock his Low Ratings, whenever I heard. He’s not a nice guy, and what he spouts isn’t what he believes. He has to cater to his base, which is mostly composed of Losers, and people who don’t like working.”

“After the second dinner, Bill’s ‘show’ was far worse than the first. He went crazy! He’s gutless, because he enjoyed every minute. Also, I am not building a swimming pool in the White House Briefing Room, and never had any intention of doing so. I am thinking about moving the Press, and putting them in a different location, but I will use that location for very badly needed space,” he noted. “Bill also attacked our Great Republican Candidates, when he knows my Endorsement Record is 98% in the House, and 100% in the Senate, so how can he make a false statement like this? These Statistics are FACTS, and he should speak about them, but he won’t, because he is very unfair!”

However, Trump was still impressed by his former White House press secretary’s appearance on “Real Time.”

“Karoline Leavitt was GREAT on the show, but she started with a biased, dumb SLEAZEBAG, asking questions. She defended me, and herself, so well, but couldn’t be comfortable going against Lie after Lie,” Trump shared. “Importantly, Bill lied about all of the Illegal Voters in the Radical controlled, decrepit, and devastated State of California. Just in the last few days alone, they found 20,000, and the number could easily go to over 1,000,000. There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it.”

“Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless, and tell Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love ‘TRUMP,’ and want to get together, because you’re a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of ‘fans,’” he added. “You’re also a coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few ‘fans,’ and how badly the Dumocrats have done, almost destroying the U.S.A. If I hadn’t won the Election, it would be DEAD!”

“Also, turn your Laugh Machine off, it’s a joke when they laugh uncontrollably, even when you say nothing funny, and I’m going to have the Republicans not cover you anymore, because they try to talk about you as a guy who is transformative,” Trump concluded. “You’re not transformative, you’re a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS that America, and the World, is unfortunately subjected to.”