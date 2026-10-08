Bill Maher Worries Democrats Will ‘Misinterpret’ Midterm Wins

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Bill Maher is worried that the Democrats are going to take the wrong lessons from a potential 2028 midterm elections wave.

While talking on “The Chris Cuomo Project,” the “Real Time” host went long on the upcoming 2028 elections and how the Democrats seem poised to clean up as more people grow tired of President Donald Trump’s second term and the Republican majority. Maher is just worried that when the Democrats start winning, the far-left will “misinterpret” the things that got them there.

“I’m so worried about 2028,” Maher said. “And a lot of the far-left will take it, Trump’s loss, they will misinterpret it as a recommendation for what they’re trying to do. You know, the whole thing with communism. And it is communism. I know Trump says it — that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. When you talk about taking over the means of production and taking over all the private industries, that’s communism, folks. You can look it up.”

The comedian also wondered if the “crazies” on the left will be able to reign themselves in and “check themselves” on things. But at the end of the day, even though he’s not on the ticket, Maher knows the midterms come down to one thing.

“This election is just going to be about this one thing, which is Donald Trump,” he said. “You just — and again, it is drunk on power. You know, it happens to both sides. They get in and just, job one is just ‘undoing the thing that the other a–hole did,’ you know, and that’s just no way to run a railroad.”

He finished: “I mean, we always have these battles, of course, both parties, and we should. That’s our system. But when it gets to be this vitriolic, this personal, this hateful, this just, ‘Everything you do, I just want to undo it and disavow it.’ And even when it makes sense not to, they’re just hate. When hate takes over, people stop listening to any of the logic.”

Watch Maher’s full interview in the video below: