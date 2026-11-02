Bill Murray Crashes ‘Squawk Box’ Interview With Kevin Hassett, Tries to Break His Smile: ‘Say the Words ‘My Dog Just Died”

Bill Murray brought his signature comedy stylings t0 Monday morning’s “Squawk Box” as he did his best to derail National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett’s live interview.

After giving an update on the White House’s current view on the state of the economy with a smile on his face, the “SNL” alum interrupted from inside the CNBC studio to see if he could get the NEC official to break character.

“I would regret it if I didn’t take this opportunity: Could you just say the words ‘My dog just died’? I want to see what happens to your smile,” Murray explained.

BILL MURRAY: Could you just say the words, 'My dog just died.' I want to see what happens to your smile



HASSETT: Well is it your dog, or my dog?



MURRAY: Your dog



HASSETT: Okay. My dog just died 😕 pic.twitter.com/pEvyMwzK9e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

Once Hassett proved he could indeed display the appropriate human emotion to such a situation, he was asked to pick his favorite movie from the comedian’s lengthy filmography.

“There’s so many great Bill movies, but I think ‘Groundhog Day’ is one of the top five movies ever made,” Hassett answered. “It’s just a fantastic movie.”

“The top political people agree; know that movie,” Murray replied. He then shared an anecdote about bumping into late, former attorney general Janet Reno at the airport, where she revealed she used to make her staffers watch the movie on their first day in order to set their day-to-day expectations.

“That goes for an election, too, right?” Hassett added. “It seems like every election, everybody’s so angry at each other; everybody thinks this side’s going to win, that side’s going to win — and then it comes to election day and it feels like it could go either way.”

Either way, we’ll see on Tuesday once the votes start rolling in.