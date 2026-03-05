Bill O’Reilly Counts ‘2 Good Things’ From Trump’s Iran Attack, Shreds Kamala Harris Comments: ‘She Just Sat There!’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly pointed to “two good things” that emerged from President Donald Trump’s recent military strike on Iran, while scorching recent remarks from former Vice President Kamala Harris, who said she strongly opposes the operation.

The “No Spin News” host conceded this week that the long-tail outcome of the attack remain uncertain, but argued that the immediate damage inflicted on Iran’s military capabilities represents a clear benefit – regardless of whether there was an imminent threat.

“I don’t know how this is going to work out,” O’Reilly said. “I played it a bunch of different ways in my mind. It’s really impossible to come to some kind of rational conclusion whether there’s going to be a new regime there, whether the action is going to help America in the long run.”

Still, he said the early results include two significant developments.

“We know a couple of things: that the Iranian defenses, the ballistic missiles, the drones, the nukes — severely damaged in just two days,” O’Reilly said. “Okay, so we know that and that’s a good thing.”

The second outcome was the reported killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior officials.

“We know … Khamenei, is dead, and about 50 others, including the head of the Revolutionary Guard,” O’Reilly said. “Another good thing — two good things.”

He also acknowledged that the conflict has taken an immediate toll on U.S. forces.

“Six American service people dead — not a good thing obviously — and there might be more as I speak to you,” he said.

Despite the casualties, O’Reilly argued that Iran has been left internationally isolated in the wake of the strike.

“Iran looks impotent – all of their friends have abandoned them,” he said. “They have no friends. Nobody’s helping them. China, Russia — no.”

O’Reilly traced the origins of the current confrontation to nuclear negotiations during the Obama administration, criticizing the agreement reached with Tehran.

“The Iranians really started to step up the nuke activity under President Obama,” he said, recalling the diplomatic push led by then–Secretary of State John Kerry, who so far has been silent on the attack.

“They said, ‘OK, we’ll make a deal,’” O’Reilly said. “But Obama and Biden participated in the anti-nuke deal, which the Iranians broke, but not before they got $16 billion from the United States in unfrozen funds.”

According to O’Reilly, the capital influx allowed Iran to rebuild its nuclear program and support militant groups in the region.

“Tehran turned around, reinstituted its nuclear program, violating the treaty,” he said. “And then gave billions of dollars to terrorists — Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis — arming them.”

Turning to domestic political reaction, O’Reilly singled out Harris for criticism after she condemned Trump’s decision to strike Iran.

O’Reilly played the clip of Harris, in which she said: “Donald Trump has dragged us into a war the American people do not want. He has put American troops in harm’s way. I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should.”

An exasperated O’Reilly said Harris’ stance ignored what he described as years of failed diplomacy under the Biden administration.

“For four years she just sat there as the Biden administration negotiated deal after deal that the Iranians broke — all of them,” he said. “Yet she opposes military action.”

He argued that Harris has repeatedly criticized policies without offering any specific alternatives.

“She has no solution to any problem at all,” O’Reilly said. “I have never heard her put forth a solution to anything. … If Kamala Harris had been elected president of the United States. I can’t even imagine how weak this country would be.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.