Bruce Springsteen Tells New Jersey Crowd ‘ICE Should Get the F–k Out of Minneapolis’ | Video

Bruce Springsteen had no surrender for his support of protesters in Minneapolis on Saturday night. While introducing his 1978 song “The Promised Land” to an audience in Red Bank, New Jersey, Springsteen repeated the words of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and said, “ICE should get the f–k out.”

Local reports and footage shared on social media also noted Springsteen offered a lengthy preamble to the song.

“I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility, it was (about) both the beautiful but flawed country that we are, and to the country that we could be,” he began.

Springsteen continued: “If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it’s worth speaking out, that it is worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, and as the mayor of that city has said, ‘ICE should get the f— out of Minneapolis.’”

He also dedicated the song to Renee Good, a mother of three who was shot to death by an ICE agent.

Springsteen was performing as part of Bob’s Bash, an annual marathon concert. He was not officially listed on the concert’s bill, but has performed at 14 of the last 26 events. He ended up performing for 75 minutes.

The night was hardly the first time Springsteen took aim at Trump. He told an audience in the United Kingdom last May, “The America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration” and added the administration was ‘abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death … taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.”

Trump later acknowledged the comments on Truth Social, where he wrote, “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”