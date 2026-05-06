CA Governor Candidates Agree That Hollywood Tax Incentives Should Be Uncapped

The leading California gubernatorial candidates were asked for the first time on a debate stage about their plans to bring film production back to the state. Several supported an uncapped tax credit program to compete with other markets at the CNN debate Tuesday.

CNN’s Elex Michaelson asked Congresswoman Katie Porter, specifically, if she would support an unlimited tax credit program, as she had not specified her stance on the issue previously.

The congresswoman told the moderator that she would support an uncapped tax incentive — the current program, which was more than doubled in 2025, supports up to $750 million in tax credits.

“I think we need to be competitive in California,” Porter said. “It’s much more expensive and much more difficult to bring any industry back than it is to hang on to it in the first place, so California is in competition. We have the most talented workforce, we have the best hire education system, but we do have to have competitive policies.”

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said that “this election is an existential election for Hollywood.”

“We do need an unlimited, untapped tax credit,” he said. “And it needs to be above and below the line. Many people in Sacramento believe it should just go to camera operators and makeup people. It has to go to everyone.”

Hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer, former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan have all previously stated they would work with the California Film Commission to make the film tax credit uncapped. Democratic candidate Steyer and Republican candidate Hilton also supported a federal tax incentive program to compete with international markets, as previously reported by TheWrap.

The first mention of film production needs on a debate stage brought some life to an otherwise dull debate showing. (Michaelson tried to spice things up with five minutes to spare, asking the candidates which actor should play them in a movie.) The two-hour CNN debate took place just one week after the CBS debate at Pomona College.

There was less cross-talk than the previous debate, and moderators Kaitlan Collins and Michaelson were able to keep the candidates more on topic, but the seven candidates largely reiterated their campaign talking points.

The Republican candidates, who participated in the debate, included Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Fox News contributor Hilton. The Democratic candidates included former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Mahan, former Orange County Rep. Porter, billionaire businessman Steyer and former Mayor Villaraigosa.

The candidates were asked about their positions on housing and affordability, AI’s potential to replace jobs and immigration. Hilton, an immigrant himself, seemed intent on distinguishing himself from “illegal immigrants” and policies surrounding these communities.

The gubernatorial candidates also debated healthcare, specifically if they would push for a single-payer healthcare system. Porter was adamant about implementing one, while Becerra would not give a clear yes or no answer. He said that the state should “build” toward such a system. He also said that a recent news report that said he opposed a single-payer system was inaccurate.