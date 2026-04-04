Chris Cuomo Calls Pam Bondi the First Public Official Fired for ‘Not Being Corrupt Enough’

Chris Cuomo gave Pam Bondi a new title this week – and it was quite the demotion from Attorney General.

The Trump administration announced Thursday that Bondi was fired, with reports streaming in that she pleaded with the president to keep her job at least through summer. Trump wasn’t having it – and Bondi was out.

The NewsNation host and former CNN anchor spotted a pattern in the Trump administration revolving door.

“You think it’s a coincidence that Hegseth fired the Army Chief of Staff today?,” Cuomo asked. “You know why he did it? To satisfy the boss before it’s his own head. We’ll see how much time that buys.”

Cuomo suggested that cabinet members who don’t directly execute the president’s bidding are already on the block.

“Mr. War Secretary, look, you’ve never heard this president take responsibility for anything but perceived wins. And that’s not going to change. He just fires the people around him.”

And that’s where Cuomo put a new label on Bondi, “the first public official I’ve ever heard of being removed for not being corrupt enough.”

He added that “slow-walking” the Epstein files disclosure – one of many things Bondi took flak for from all sides – was hardly her idea.

“Look, I know a lot of you say you voted for an end to lawfare and to get back to ‘law and order,’ but you cannot look at that DOJ and think that it is doing anything but the opposite of that. Pam Bondi was fired for not doing enough lawfare.”

Watch the entire clip below:

Cuomo strongly urged Democrats to seize the moment of weakness in the Trump administration, with an unpopular war in Iran, and its ballooning fuel prices, as an opportunity to refocus the party on fixing domestic matters.

“Force the focus back at home,” he said. “I know there’s a temptation to blame Trump for whatever the regime does now and what a waste this war was. I get it, but it’s low percentage. Not that Americans don’t care about the Iranian people … but Americans care more about their own fates at home.”

He concluded the thought with what used to be a Republican talking point: “Fix America first. That is the battle cry Americans want to hear. Fight the real war. Fight what really menaces them.”