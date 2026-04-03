Stephen Colbert’s Redacted Farewell Note to Pam Bondi Mocks Her Epstein Files Drop One Last Time | Video

Stephen Colbert responded to Pam Bondi’s ousting as attorney general by offering up a heavily redacted farewell for the ex Trump staffer.

During Thursday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” Colbert took a moment to comment on “human waste” Bondi exiting her role at the Department of Justice, where she oversaw the release of the Epstein files. The comedian appeared to poke fun at Bondi’s decision to significantly redact the Epstein files, which have yet to be released in its entirety, by offering up his own marked-up document.

“Speaking of human waste, just a few hours ago we learned that President Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi,” Colbert said. “In tribute to Pam Bondi, I offer this heartfelt farewell.”

The “Late Show” cameras then zoomed in closely to a document, which started off, “Dear Pam,” before four paragraphs were completely blacked out. The late night host signed off the message, “Sincerely, Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert also had plenty to say about the reported reasoning for Bondi’s ousting.

“Evidently, the president had some issues with the way Bondi did her job, but sources say that he was particularly frustrated over her handling of the Epstein files,” Colbert said. “Saying that the villain of the Epstein files is Pam Bondi is like saying the lead in ‘Die Hard’ is the dad from ‘Family Matters.’”

He was also tickled by the president’s update that Bondi was set to take a new job in the “private sector,” but that specifics were to be shared at “a date in the near future.”

“No folks, it’s great. It’s a much needed job at a very important farm upstate,” he joked. “There’ll be lots of room for her to run around. Unfortunately, we can’t go visit her. Now, let’s go to the strip mall and get you a new attorney general, buddy.” Watch his full monologue below.

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump confirmed that Bondi had exited her role as attorney general and would be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote at the time. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Trump then took a moment to praise Bondi’s replacement, who he applauded as a “very talented and respected legal mind.” He made no mention of Bondi’s controversies.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.