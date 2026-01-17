Tim Dillon Blasts Dog Masks at Mar-a-Lago Party: ‘Didn’t a Furry Supposedly Shoot Charlie Kirk?’ | Video

Comedian Tim Dillon appeared out of patience for the Trump administration in the Saturday episode of “The Tim Dillon Show.” Dillion took Trump to task for hosting a gala event for the Hero Dogs Awards on January 9 at Mar-a-Lago, chiefly because many attendees came dressed as animals.

“I don’t want to hear about Hollywood and this party and that party. What the f–k is that? What the f–k is that? Didn’t a furry supposedly shoot Charlie Kirk or the lover of the furry?” Dillon asked.

Play video

The comedian introduced the party at the beginning of the episode.

“I want to apologize to the Trump administration. I’ve been very critical of them,” Dillon said. “But it’s come to my attention that they actually did sort of a real important thing recently.”

Invitees included “our first responders and our military and people that had sacrificed for the country,” Dillon explained.

Trump “decided a really good use of his property and his wealth would be to kind of bring in people that had made the ultimate sacrifice, like some of their families,” he said, “and he put together kind of a family friendly Mar-a-Lago day for people that don’t have a lot, and, financially, they have other things. But they’re hurting, like many Americans are hurting.”

But the choice of attire gave Dillon pause.

“I thought that was a really great,” he later said, before adding, “Didn’t a furry kill their friend, by the way? Does anyone look at the optics of this? I don’t want to hear anything about Hollywood, by the way, anymore, from anybody. I don’t want to hear about Hollywood and this party and that party. What the f–k is that? What the f–k is that? Didn’t a furry supposedly shoot Charlie Kirk or the lover of the furry?”

Kirk’s death “was days ago, months ago, just the optics of it,” Dillon said. “And I’m not even — I’m not even — I’m not a prude. Have parties, dress up in a costume, whatever. But don’t you think that it would … somebody would say, you know what, Americans are broke. Having a ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ — and I’m sure they weren’t fucking at that party because they’re all octogenarians — they’re like elderly. Maybe they were. They were like old people wearing dog masks and 18th century ball gowns.”

Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY??? https://t.co/c1Rnzi0dFh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

The event in question — the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala — also prompted a response from California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, whose press office tweeted, “Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???”

Watch Tim Dillon’s latest episode in the video above.