‘Daily Show’ Mocks Trump After 2nd Run-In With Michigan Heckler: ‘Why Does This Keep Happening?!?’

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“The Daily Show” ripped President Trump Tuesday evening after his recent rally appearance in Michigan was interrupted by a very familiar heckler, with host Jordan Klepper jokingly asking, “Why does this keep happening?!?”

In January, Trump’s visit to an automobile factory in Michigan featured one unseen heckler calling the president a “pedophile protector.” Klepper looked back on that moment with lighthearted amusement and feigned astonishment at the top of his Tuesday night monologue.

“Show some respect for the office! That’s PRESIDENT Pedophile Protector,” Klepper said, chastising the heckler. “Look, it was an embarrassing event for all involved. Luckily, this time, Trump made it through his whole [factory] tour without a hitch, and he was able to move on to his speech.”

Klepper’s comments were followed by a clip of Trump’s speech at said Michigan rally Monday, in which the president’s remarks were interrupted, once again, by one man’s shouts of “pedophile protector.”

“Why does this keep happening?!?” Klepper rhetorically asked in response. “Is it the same guy? Is it something in the water? Is it because Trump withheld millions of Epstein files and people are furious that no one has been held accountable for it? We’ll never know!”

You can check out the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Later, Klepper recapped a recent riff between Trump and the Canadian government after the president levied a 50% tariff against the latter country with little warning. The “Daily Show” host then noted that Trump’s renewed beef with Canada is far from the president’s only problem right now.

“He’s also beefing with the entire rest of the world. He’s losing his war with Iran. He’s losing his war with Yemen. He’s somehow losing Ukraine’s war with Russia,” Klepper recapped, adding, “Now, it looks like he’s even losing his war on drugs.”

To back up that statement, Klepper rolled a clip of a news report noting that a newly released DEA assessment reveals that the Trump administration’s ongoing policy of bombing suspected drug-running boats has not reduced the amount or purity of the cocaine that is coming into the United States via the sea.

“Hell yeah! Let’s f—king go! Whoo!” Klepper joked. “Yes, somehow the cocaine in America is not only still plentiful, but according to DEA officials and my stockbroker Cody, it’s that good s—t.”

“Of course drug lords found new ways!” the “Daily Show” host added. “These are the same people who found a way to sneak in a powder using your butt. They’re pretty good at problem-solving.”