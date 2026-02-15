Doug Emhoff Got ‘Extra Valentiney’ This Year After Forgetting Kamala Harris’ Birthday | Video

Doug Emhoff may have committed a major birthday faux pax during Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, but he made sure Valentine’s Day went off without a hitch this year. While speaking on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Emhoff emphasized he was “extra, extra Valentiney” on Saturday.

Toward the end of the interview host Eugene Daniels told Emhoff “we all read” about the birthday mistake. In her book “107 Days,” Harris revealed Emhoff didn’t plan anything for her milestone 60th birthday in October 2024.

“I was looking forward to a special evening with Doug. Though we were apart a lot those days, campaigning in different cities, for my birthday our staff conspired so that we’d meet up in Philadelphia,” she wrote. “I was wondering what he’d planned for our evening.”

Harris continued: “The simple answer: Nothing. Not a thing. Doug had been keeping to his own grueling schedule and had flown in from a campaign event in Michigan. He was tired and preoccupied. What I didn’t realize: the attacks on me and the many personal assaults he’d been experiencing were finally taking a toll.”

But for Valentine’s Day, Emhoff was in makeup mode.

“So, I’ve been like, you know, look at that post I did. There’s a lot of love at the house. You know, we had a great, great dinner last night. You know, she’s been on the road on her book tour. She was just in the South listening to folks,” Emhoff told Daniels Sunday. “And so, I’ve been extra, extra Valentiney, let’s just say, yesterday.”

“Digging yourself out of a hole. Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff —” Daniels replied before Emhoff interjected, “Still making a comeback.”

Watch the interview with Doug Emhoff in the video above.