Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Get Hero’s Welcome at FireAid | Video

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who are residents of Brentwood, California, received an enthusiastic response once they were spotted at Thursday night’s FireAid concert in Los Angeles.

Video taken by TheWrap showed several attendees standing to take photos of Harris and Emhoff. In a second video, Harris took photos with some people who approached her.

Harris left the inauguration of Donald Trump and traveled directly to Altadena on Jan. 20, where she met with volunteers and first responders who were contending with the Eaton fire.

Harris and Emhoff also met with volunteers for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, who were organizing free meals for residents the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

“The volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers,” Harris told the Los Angeles Times. “These are folks who understand the strength and the value of community.”

FireAid kicked things off with performances by Green Day, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morisette, Anderson .Paak and Dr. Dre. Comedian and actor Billy Crystal also shared a moving story about the loss of the home he’s lived in with his family for 46 years, and the power of laughter was a method of perseverance.

Green Day opened up the benefit concert and were quickly joined by Eilish for a performance of the band’s “Last Night on Earth” from their 2009 album “21st Century Breakdown.” Crystal introduced Alanis Morissette, whose performance was followed by .Paak and Dr. Dre’s rendition of “California Love.”