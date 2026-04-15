Elizabeth Banks is baffled by the fact that most white female Americans voted for Donald Trump instead of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that they should instead use her “Hunger Games” character Effie Trinket as their role model.

The topic came up during Banks’ appearance on Bustle’s “One Nightstand” podcast on Tuesday, where she called out white women for not standing up against a “fascist regime” — just as her character Effie learned to do throughout the four original “Hunger Games” movies.

“Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because, obviously, she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from and it’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again…” Banks explained. “I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries!”

The “Miniature Wife” actress continued, “Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53% of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala.”

Banks isn’t the first celebrity to call out white women for siding with Trump in elections, either. Back in 2017, writer and comedienne Tina Fey said white women heavily influenced the outcome of the 2016 election as well.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” Fey said during a Facebook Live fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union. “You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”