Epstein Files: Deputy AG Says He’ll Investigate, but ‘It Isn’t a Crime to Party’ With Late Sex Offender | Video

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sidestepped questions about potential prosecutions tied to the Epstein files, telling Fox News viewers it was not “a crime to party” with the late sex offender.

The former prosecutor appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Monday evening, where he was asked point-blank by host Laura Ingraham if he planned to prosecute the individuals “who partied with Epstein and engaged in relations with minors.”

“I’ll never say no,” Blanche responded. “And we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct. But, as you know, it is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. It is not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein. And some of these men may’ve done horrible things, and if we have evidence that will allow us to prosecute them, you better believe we will.”

He continued: “But it’s also the kind of thing that the American people need to understand — it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. It isn’t a crime to have lunch on his island.”

At this point, Ingraham chimed in and asserted, “Didn’t look like that’s all that was going on in some of those photos. I mean, if the photos could speak. Some of them look pretty bad.”

In response to Ingraham’s pushback, Blanche defended, “Unfortunately, photos can’t speak. So, we need witnesses and we need evidence.”

As he continued, Blanche said there wasn’t any footage “of individuals having improper sex or anything with victims,” claiming all the videos have been released by the DOJ.

Blanche’s remarks come as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates were named in the latest release of the Epstein files. Both tech giants spoke out following the release, with Musk defending that he had “very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island.”

Gates, who had been accused of needing antibiotics to treat an STI in the new documents, outright denied the allegations via a spokesperson.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” the spokesperson said. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

🚨 Deputy AG Todd Blanche BLASTS Rep. Raskin’s Epstein claims as a “lie” — saying DOJ has spoken with victims “for years and years” and responds immediately when they come forward.@DAGToddBlanche: “It is not a crime to party with Epstein or email with Epstein — but if there’s… pic.twitter.com/zHmYtusNZc — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 3, 2026

As for Trump, the DOJ previously stated in December that the Epstein files included “unfounded and false” claims against the president, adding, “If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Nonetheless, Blanche’s attempt to seemingly downplay Trump and company’s associations with Epstein prompted quite a bit of backlash online.

“The story here is that Trump’s personal lawyer, installed as the no.2 at DOJ, remains his personal lawyer,” one X user wrote. Another responded to the clip with, “Earlier today, it was a crime on this channel to have a gun in DC. Now it’s no big deal to Fox if you shared a plane, an island, an email, and a few girls with Epstein.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan may’ve put it best when he commented, “Actually it literally could be [a crime].”

Watch Blanche’s interview highlight above.

