Gavin Newsom Predicts a Midterm ‘Blue Tsunami’ That Will End Trump’s Presidency ‘As We Know It’

California Governor Gavin Newsom told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night that he believes this year’s midterm elections will produce a “blue tsunami” of Democrat wins that will effectively put an end to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Newsom stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week to discuss the forthcoming end of his term as California’s governor, joking that he doesn’t like having a “sell-by date.” The politician then shifted his focus to this year’s fall midterms, adding, “By the way, Donald Trump has a sell-by date in six days when his presidency ends as we know it.”

“This is going to be a blue tsunami,” the politician predicted. “I’m not asserting something that’s not in evidence. You’re seeing all the early voting. It’s off the chart. The energy’s off the chart. People understand what’s at stake. It’s all on the line. Our founding fathers lived and died for this moment.”

“It’s a legitimate open question about the Senate. But the House of Representatives is a fait accompli,” he added. “Finally, we’ll reinstate a co-equal branch of government, not a supine Congress like we know it today.”

For his part, Kimmel expressed some concerns about how Trump would handle the Republican Party’s electoral losses this fall. In response, Newsom urged American voters to turn out in droves to push back against Trump’s presidency at the ballot boxes next month.

“We see what he’s doing on a daily basis to literally suppress the vote, to set the conditions where he will then express doubt in the electoral outcome,” Newsom explained. “The only way to defeat that is with margin. If we have a big enough margin in these races, he cannot contest those races.”

Later in their conversation, Newsom told Kimmel that Trump’s second term is very “different” from his first.

“In Trump 1.0, I probably talked to him every single week. The last call I had with him was almost 20 minutes, and it was just this stream of consciousness,” he revealed. “He was debating with me about not film tax credits, but how we should have tariffs for films around the globe. [He is] completely incurious. Not one question, no curiosity.”

“This is different,” Newsom concluded. “He’s not screwing around. There’s a ruthlessness of Donald Trump. So, again, with love and respect to my party, the Democratic Party, for things to change, we need to change. We’ve got to be more ruthless ourselves.”