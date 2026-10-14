Mark Ruffalo Calls Newsom Out for Putting Billionaires Above the Working Class ‘Once Again’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Mark Ruffalo remains unimpressed with Gavin Newsom, this time calling the California governor out for endorsing a ballot measure that could potentially cancel out the state’s billionaire tax initiative and even ban future wealth taxes.

“Once again. Just like the Paramount merger, Gavin Newsom does what he always does: Sells out the working class people for the billionaires again and again,” the actor wrote Wednesday on X. “Not only that but endorses a bill that will make it impossible to tax the wealthy at all.”

The “Being Heumann” star’s comments come after Newsom endorsed California’s Prop 42 last week, a proposition in opposition to Prop 40’s 5% billionaire tax plan. Both will be part of November’s election ballot, while the career politician has been outspoken against Prop 40 since January.