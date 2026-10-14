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Mark Ruffalo Calls Newsom Out for Putting Billionaires Above the Working Class ‘Once Again’

“Just like the Paramount merger, Gavin Newsom does what he always does,” the “Being Heumann” actor says of the California governor’s latest ballot measure endorsement

JD Knapp
Mark Ruffalo
(Credit: by Dave Benett/WireImage)
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Mark Ruffalo remains unimpressed with Gavin Newsom, this time calling the California governor out for endorsing a ballot measure that could potentially cancel out the state’s billionaire tax initiative and even ban future wealth taxes.

“Once again. Just like the Paramount merger, Gavin Newsom does what he always does: Sells out the working class people for the billionaires again and again,” the actor wrote Wednesday on X. “Not only that but endorses a bill that will make it impossible to tax the wealthy at all.”

The “Being Heumann” star’s comments come after Newsom endorsed California’s Prop 42 last week, a proposition in opposition to Prop 40’s 5% billionaire tax plan. Both will be part of November’s election ballot, while the career politician has been outspoken against Prop 40 since January.

“We all agree that Californians deserve to have their retirement and life savings protected from new state taxes so those savings are there when they need them,” he explained in a prior statement.

Last month, Ruffalo similarly called Newsom out online for his stance on Skydance’s Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger: “Gavin Newsom hands huge win to Trump and his billionaire cronies.”

As ever, the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “Avengers: Doomsday” continues to use his platform to stand up for social causes he believes in — whether the billionaire class and those in power want him to or not.

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds on October 05, 2026 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Trump is campaigning for incumbent U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Gov. Jim Pillen ahead of the November midterm elections. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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