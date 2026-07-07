Graham Platner Accuser Denies Political Motive and Defends Coming Forward: ‘Just Here to Tell My Story’

Jenny Racicot, who accused U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner (D-Maine) of rape, denied her allegations were politically motivated, saying she only wanted “to let people know who they are voting for.”

“I think there are a lot of men in this world relying on the silence of women to be where they are. And I don’t want to contribute to that,” Racicot told CNN’s Jake Tapper after coming forward with her allegations in Politico Monday. “I also want to just get my life back.”

As she went on, Racicot noted that she “couldn’t disagree more” with those questioning her motivations behind speaking out. Per Racicot, she actually aligns politically with Platner, adding, “I think we need somebody with those political stances, and who are willing to do the work… I understand why people want someone like him in office, and I thought that me coming forward would essentially, potentially take that away.”

NEW: Woman who accused Graham Platner of r*ping her says America needs someone with his political stances in office, says his videos fired her up.



Jake Tapper: There are gonna be people who say this is politically motivated. What would you say to that?



Accuser Jenny Racicot:… pic.twitter.com/7jYk2i7oBg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2026

Although she said she felt “really uncomfortable” with the “weight” of her allegations, Racicot told Tapper, “I’m just here to tell my story to give a clearer picture of who he is and the type of past he has. I just think it’s fair to the democratic process to let people know who they are voting for.”

Regarding those who may still back Platner’s bid for Senate, Racicot said she “understand[s],” noting, “I understand that the state of our political environment is so much so that we need a lot of change. And he’s offering that change. You know, I’m not mad at anyone who has voted for him all along. If he wasn’t who he was, I would be voting for him as well.”

CNN's @jaketapper asks Jenny Racicot, who accuses Graham Platner of rape, about Dems who will believe her but vote for him anyway.



Racicot: "I have friends who feel that way, and that's been a hard pill to swallow. And I guess I need to not ask, potentially. … I understand." pic.twitter.com/wdUGHqgC7b — The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2026

In 2021, Platner allegedly attacked Racicot in the Maine town where she lived after they started casually dating, she claimed. The alleged incident happened in November or December, she recalled, when Platner allegedly came to her house drunk — after she asked him not to — and then allegedly raped her. Racicot claimed that when she confronted him the following morning, Platner said he didn’t remember what happened.

At the time, she did not report the alleged sexual assault to authorities. Racicot said she ultimately cut contact with Platner soon afterward.

Shortly after the Politico article was published, Platner took to X to deny the allegations.

“I wanted to directly address the troubling, serious, and false allegations against me. Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false,” he said in the video. “This movement we have built — the largest volunteer base in the history of Maine politics, the hundreds of thousands of grassroots donors, the supporters across the ideological spectrum — we were united in a love of Maine, a belief that our politics must change and a focus on defeating Susan Collins.”

In June, allegations of “unsettling behavior” from several of Platner’s exes, including Racicot, came to light in an article published by The New York Times. Platner also denied these allegations.

Platner faces off against Collins, a five-time Republican incumbent, in November.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, confidential support is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or via online chat at RAINN.org.