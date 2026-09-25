Hannah Einbinder Breaks Silence After Arrest, Condemns Netanyahu as ‘Butcher of Gaza’

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It didn’t take long for Hannah Einbinder to speak out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “genocidal war” in Gaza on Thursday after being arrested while protesting his visit to the United Nations in New York City.

Released from jail after being arrested with other notable entertainers Susan Sarandon and Caleb Hearon, the “Hack” Emmy winner condemned the politician as the “butcher of Gaza” and slammed the U.S. for letting him “freely in our cities” as bloodshed continues overseas.

“Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: Genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end,” Einbinder wrote in an Instagram story, pictured below. (Above, she protests with “Saturday Night Live” star Sarah Sherman before her arrest.)

(Credit: Instagram/@hannaheinbinder)

“If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu’s shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon — to the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep, to the crimes that happen every SINGLE day but garner almost no international press coverage,” she wrote. “The U.S. government has the power to bring an end to all of this killing, pillaging and land theft, yet instead it chooses to welcome the butcher of Gaza with open arms.

“The fact that the orchestrator of all this bloodshed is roaming freely in our cities is an indictment of BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS who enable and protect architects of genocide like Netanyahu. Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: Genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end.”

She then called for donations to nonprofit Pal Humanity in support of the people of North Gaza.

Hearon also posted to Instagram on Thursday following his arrest, thanking the org Jewish Voice for Peace for its “incredible organizing” around the demonstration.

“I am out of jail, thank you for checking in!,” the comedian added.

Video began circulating midday Thursday of the “Hacks” star being escorted away from a protest in handcuffs. According to PIX11, around 100 people were taken into custody during the protest outside the United Nations with Sarandon, comedian Caleb Hearon and New York City Council Member Jen Gutiérrez among them.

Elliot Page was also in attendance at the protest but was not arrested, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

“Free Palestine,” Einbinder said in the video as she was being escorted away. “Netanyahu out of New York.”

The protest broke out about two hours before the Israeli prime minister was set to speak at the UN.