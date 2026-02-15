Hillary Clinton Clashes Onstage With Czech Foreign Minister Over Trump: ‘I Think You Just Really Don’t Like Him’ | Video

Hillary Clinton had sharp words for Donald Trump in a fiery clash with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka while the two were onstage together at the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

“He has betrayed the West,” Clinton said of Trump. “He’s betrayed human values. He’s betrayed the NATO charter, the Atlantic charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A lot of what has been done before to try to make sense of how difficult it is to restrain people who want unaccountable power. And none of us in this room, including all of us on this panel, would choose to live under a regime that was so unaccountable that it could act with impunity the way that Putin does. Except that’s who Trump is modeling himself as.”

Macinka was then asked if he believes Trump’s actions in Ukraine have caused any problems for the Western Hemisphere, he opted to turn the focus back to Clinton.

“Well, first I think you really don’t like him,” Macinka said to Clinton, who accepted the statement and answered, “I know that is absolutely true, but I really, not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world.”

She added, “And I think you should take a hard look at it if you think that there is something good that will come out of it.”

“What I think Trump is doing in America, I think it is reaction,” Macinka answered. “Reaction, reaction for something that, for some policies that really went too far, too far from the regular people” before he added, “I don’t agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism.”

“Which gender, women having their rights?” Clinton interjected.

“I think there are two genders, but some of us think that there is more than one, or more than two, sorry, more than two genders. I think there is male and female, and the rest probably is a social construct. So this is something that went too far,” he answered.

“But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine who are on the front lines dying to save their freedom and their two genders? That’s what you’re worried about?” Clinton fired back.

