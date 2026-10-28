Hillary Clinton Admits Pizzagate Lies Were ‘Really Effective’ Against Her During 2016 Campaign

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Hillary Clinton has acknowledged that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory that circulated during her 2016 presidential campaign was “really effective” in influencing voters.

While appearing on the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast Wednesday, Clinton was asked about a political ad from Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign featuring his opponent, Amy Acton’s, estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar and urging voters not to elect her governor. Acton has said she was removed from her mother’s custody at age 12 after her stepfather was indicted on charges of raping her.



Clinton decried the ad, adding her voice to bipartisan criticism, and warned that political spots, internet hoaxes and myths can derail a campaign. She then reflected on the false claims spread about her during her 2016 presidential run against Donald Trump, singling out the Pizzagate conspiracy theory as particularly effective.