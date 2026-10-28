Inde Navarrette Insists ‘Obsession’ Is a Rom-Com, Does the Voice in ‘SNL’ Promo

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Inde Navarrette used her “Saturday Night Live” promo this week to bust out her own “Obsession” hot take, arguing that the hit horror film is actually a romantic comedy and deploying the movie’s most-quoted line when “SNL” star Grace Reiter dared to disagree with her.

Coming off the success of “Obsession,” which has turned her into this year’s biggest breakout star, Navarrette is set to make her “SNL” hosting debut this week. In fact, she has fittingly been tapped to host this season’s Halloween episode. During her “SNL” promo released Wednesday, however, Navarrette expressed some confusion about the theme of her holiday episode.