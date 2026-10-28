Inde Navarrette Insists ‘Obsession’ Is a Rom-Com, Does the Voice in ‘SNL’ Promo

Inde Navarrette used her “Saturday Night Live” promo this week to bust out her own “Obsession” hot take, arguing that the hit horror film is actually a romantic comedy and deploying the movie’s most-quoted line when “SNL” star Grace Reiter dared to disagree with her.
Coming off the success of “Obsession,” which has turned her into this year’s biggest breakout star, Navarrette is set to make her “SNL” hosting debut this week. In fact, she has fittingly been tapped to host this season’s Halloween episode. During her “SNL” promo released Wednesday, however, Navarrette expressed some confusion about the theme of her holiday episode.
“Hi, I’m Inde Navarrette, and I’ll be hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest Gracie Abrams, and let me be the first one to say: Happy Valentine’s Day!” Navarrette said. “I’ve got my date planned. I’m wearing my nice red dress. Don’t you just love it?”
Reiter chimed in to correct Navarrette, telling the “Obsession” star, “Inde, it’s actually, it’s Halloween. We booked you for Halloween. You know, because you were in the biggest horror movie this year.”
Navarrette did not back down even after Reiter’s correction, insisting, “‘Obsession’ is a rom-com.” Her “SNL” promo co-star reacted to that assertion with pure dismay, asking, “In what world is ‘Obsession’ a rom-com?”
Navarrette shut the entire conversation down by slipping right back into her “Obsession” role as Nikki Freeman. Quoting one of the film’s most iconic scenes, Navarrette looked at Reiter and told her in her “Obsession” voice, “No, no, no, don’t do that!”
Terrified, Reiter relented, telling “SNL” viewers that “Obsession” is a “beautiful, touching film.”
Her forthcoming “SNL” hosting stint is primed to cap off what has turned out to be a life-changing year for Navarrette. In addition to receiving acclaim, attention and awards speculation for her go-for-broke performance in “Obsession,” Navarrette was also cast as Rogue in Marvel’s highly anticipated first “X-Men” film, which is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.