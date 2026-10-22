Ilhan Omar Says Family Must Move Amid Death Threats After Federal Raid

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she plans to move her family to a new home after receiving death threats following a federal raid tied to an immigration fraud investigation.

“Obviously, I can’t continue to live there,” the congresswoman told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes in her first interview since the raid. “Because our address has been public and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Omar recounted the events of the raid, sharing that she was woken up at 6 a.m. on Oct. 12 with federal agents surrounding her home in Washington, D.C. Per the congresswoman, the agents presented her with the warrant before moving “room by room” and eventually taking custody of 17 personal items, including her phone, her daughter’s phone, her husband’s notebooks and more.

The Trump administration is investigating whether false statements were made about her age by her father when she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000. She had emigrated from Somalia to the U.S. with her family.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar wrote on X in the aftermath of the raid. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

She expressed a similar sentiment in her sit down with Hayes, noting, “I’m confident in my truth. I’m confident in the fact that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“There was no reason to execute this search warrant, because in the search warrant, it also said they had a window of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.” she added. “So to come at 6 tells you … and then they tipped off Fox News, right? They were the first on site, and they’re trolls.”

Omar said she was sure “everybody can see this for what it is,” adding, “I do feel confident that when it’s all said and done … I’m going to be just fine.”

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Watch a highlight from Omar’s interview above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.