Jack Schlossberg Says Cousin RFK Jr. Will ‘Definitely’ Run for President in 2028, Citing ‘Cultish’ Following

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will “definitely” run for president in 2028, according to his cousin Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of late president John F. Kennedy.

Schlossberg, who is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 12th Congressional District, made the confident declaration in a Saturday interview with the New York Post, calling out the “cultish” following his cousin has.

“He’s going to run. He’s got a real following. Those MAHA guys and women are cultish about him. It doesn’t make sense what he says,” Schlossberg said. “I mean, I’ll give him credit for being a brilliant mythologizer. He’s good at what he’s doing.”

Kennedy previously ran as an independent candidate in 2023 before choosing to support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. However, Trump’s current secretary of health and human services denied planning his own 2028 presidential run in August, writing on X, “The swamp is in full panic mode. DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS’ Make America Healthy Again agenda.”

He added: “They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028.”

Per Kennedy, his loyalty “is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started,” adding, “Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear — a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America — are proof we’re over the target.”

In December his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, also denied rumors of her husband’s possible presidential run. “Oh my gosh, he’s not gonna run for president in 2028,” she said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Though, as host Elizabeth Vargas pointed out at the time, Kennedy wasn’t interested in politics when he and Hines first met and that he later changed his mind and made a run in 2024.

“That’s true. I didn’t even think he was gonna go into politics and then, the next thing I know, he’s telling me he wants to run,” Hines said before doubling down on her initial response. “I’m gonna say, no, he’s not.”