Jack Schlossberg Says He Doesn’t Have to Guess What JFK, RFK Would Think of Trump: ‘Difference Is Clear’ | Video

Jack Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy and candidate for a congressional seat in New York, told MS Now’s Jonathan Capehart he doesn’t “have to guess” what his father, John F. Kennedy, and uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, would think of Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The difference between the two men and the current president “is clear,” Schlossberg said on “The Weekend.”

“Well, I think we know that they’re watching,” he said ahead of Saturday’s planned No Kings protests. “And the best part is we don’t have to guess what they would think. We can just look to their words and the example that they set just to know that everything that they stood for is being attacked by President Trump and this administration.”

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“What was the only thing that DOGE accomplished? They got rid of USAID, something that JFK himself founded,” he continued. “JFK stood for civil rights. The Civil Rights Act was drafted by the Kennedy White House. President Trump made DEI illegal on day one. President Kennedy stood down the Soviet Union, did not blink, without firing a shot, solved the Cuban missile crisis peacefully.”

Schlossberg added, “President Trump is waging war with everybody he can, including our allies. So I think the difference is clear.”

He joined Capehart to discuss this year’s recipients of the JFK Profile in Courage Awards, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Twin Cities residents.

The award is often given to an elected official. In fact, last year’s went to Mike Pence “for his courage on January 6th to stand up to President Trump and block a hostile takeover of power,” Schlossberg noted. “This year, the moment required something different. This year we’re not celebrating elected officials. We are celebrating the citizens.”

“We are recognizing the citizens of the Twin Cities because they took courage into their own hands to stop the president’s murderous occupation of their cities,” he continued. “They stood up. They organized. We are recognizing … I can’t tell you the names just yet.”