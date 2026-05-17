Javier Bardem Eviscerates ‘Big Balls Man’ Trump, Putin and Netanyahu: ‘F–king Male Toxic Behavior’ | Video

Javier Bardem had harsh words at Cannes for “Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu,” the “big balls” men who are perpetuating “f–king male toxic behavior” that has global consequences. The actor was attending the festival in support of Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “The Beloved.”

Bardem stars as Esteban Martinez, a director who is attempting to build a relationship with his teen daughter after being absent for years. When asked abot the subject matter, Bardem pointed to toxic masculinity as a culprit.

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“I’m 57 years old, coming from a very machista country called Spain, where there is an average of two women killed monthly by their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends, which is horrible. Just that amount of women being murdered, it’s unbelievable,” he began. “And we kind of normalized it. It’s like, ‘Well, yeah, it’s horrible.’ I mean, are we f–king nuts? We are killing women because some men think they own them, they possess them.”

He continued, “And that problem also goes to Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu, the big balls man saying, ‘My big, my cock is bigger than yours, and I’m gonna bomb the s–t out of you.’ It’s a f–king male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people, so yeah, we have to talk about it.”

“And I think we are talking about it … We are more aware of it, thankfully, because maybe 20 years ago [this] was something that nobody will pay attention as a problem, and, and I think this movie speaks about that…in this movie there are three people that say ‘No’ to Esteban … three women.”

Bardem then turned his attention to Israel and Palestine. He insisted genocide “is still begin committed” in the country. “You can fight against it. You can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact. If you can be against it, or you can justify it.”

“Now, you can face that in different terms of statements. My statement is this one. It’s the power that you all gave me. I don’t have any other power or more power than you guys about this,” he also said. “And I use it in the best way I know.”

Bardem is especially outspoken about his political and cultural beliefs. In March he wore an anti-war pin to the Oscars, the same emblem he wore at the show in 2003.

“The pin is the same badge that I used in 2003 with the illegal war of Iraq,” Bardem told TheWrap before turning his focus to the war with Iran. “Here we are, 23 years after, again, with another illegal war created by Trump and Netanyahu and creating lots of damage and lots of innocent people being killed and bombed.”

“[This is also] the resistance of the Palestine people with Handala, which is a [symbol] of a 10-year-old boy who was drawn in 1969 by a Palestinian saying that until he [goes] back to his homeland, he won’t grow,” Bardem added. “He’s still 10-years-old and waiting to come back to his land.”