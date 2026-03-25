Jen Psaki Jabs GOP for Flipping ‘Zero, Nada, No Seats’ After Democrat Wins in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago District | Video

Jen Psaki laid into the Republican party after a Democrat was projected to flip Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district, noting the GOP had “flipped zero, nada, none, no seats” since the 2024 election.

The MS NOW host weighed in on Emily Gregory being projected the winner to represent Florida’s State House District 87, suggesting the victory “hit a little different” given it was the president’s home district in Florida.

“I just have to start tonight with that unbelievably delicious rebuke of Donald Trump in his literal backyard,” Psaki noted during Tuesday’s “The Briefing.” “Just to give you a sense of how this district has voted in the past, because there was no way that this was going to sail into a blue seat, a Republican candidate won there by 19 points in 2024, and Trump himself carried it by about 11 points in the presidential election.”

As Psaki pointed out, this was less than two years ago, which made Gregory’s projected victory all the more impressive.

“Trump endorsed the Republican in this race,” she continued. “Trump himself voted in this election and voted by mail, which is extra hilarious given his relentless attacks on mail-in voting — and also he was literally in Florida at the time.”

Psaki suggested the “list of things that are amazing about this Democratic flip is kind of too long to go through,” but did share that this Florida seat is the 29th legislative seat that Democrats have flipped since Trump’s second term began in January 2025.

“Republicans, I should note, have flipped zero, nada, none, no seats since the 2024,” she said. “And of those seats Democrats have flipped, all 29 of them, this one sure does hit a little different though, doesn’t it?”

Psaki capped off her coverage of the Democratic win in Florida by interviewing the winner herself.

While Gregory admitted to having an “out-of-body experience” amid the win, she defended that she knew this victory was “possible.” Rather than focus on the Trump of it all, Gregory said she considers the president just “one of 115 ,000 registered voters in District 87,” adding, “My opponent made [Trump] the forefront in his campaign and I focused more on the voters in District 87.”

Watch Psaki’s full chat with Gregory above.

“The Briefing With Jen Psaki” airs Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW.