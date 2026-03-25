‘The Daily Show’ Names ICE the ‘Most Improved Agency’ for ‘Doing Nothing’ at Airports Amid Partial Shutdown | Video

“The Daily Show” hailed ICE as the “most improved agency” for “doing nothing” at airports during the partial government shutdown, suggesting that it was an upgrade from before.

During Tuesday’s monologue, host Josh Johnson addressed the growing chaos at airports as the partial government shutdown continued to impact TSA agents, travelers and terminals.

“The good news is that Trump sent in people to help TSA,” Johnson quipped. “The bad news is those people are ICE.”

“And yesterday, they were sent to airports to start helping. So let’s see what they’ve been doing,” he continued before playing an MS NOW clip, which criticized the ICE agents for merely “milling around.”

“You’re telling me ICE agents are showing up to the airport and doing absolutely nothing?” Johnson said. “Well, then it’s my honor to present the award for most improved agency.”

He added: “You’re not doing anything. And honestly, thank god. Keep doing what you’re not doing.”

As Johnson went on, he noted that this was “the best possible scenario for ICE,” adding, “Sending them to the airport can be like an afterschool program for them, you know? I know they’re just standing around, but it’s keeping them off the streets.”

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has faced quite a bit of criticism under the Trump administration for its aggressive enforcement tactics, including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good in Minnesota.

Which is why Johnson was so happy to report little to nothing regarding ICE’s increased presence at airports.

“Look, it was always obvious that sending ICE into the airports wasn’t going to help,” he noted. “The problem is that TSA workers aren’t getting paid so they’re quitting and calling out sick. Having other random federal agencies still not being TSA isn’t going to fix that.”

On Trump suggesting he may also deploy the National Guard to help with the situation, Johnson joked, “You’re not going to make the security lines shorter. You’re just going to make the Starbucks line longer. Who are you going to send in next? Space Force? IRS? RFK, Jr?”

Watch Johnson’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.