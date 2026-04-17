Jen Psaki Blasts JD Vance as a ‘Loser, Loser, Loser’ After Poor Attendance at Turning Point Event and Failure in Hungary | Video

Jen Psaki didn’t hold back when commenting on JD Vance’s recent appearance at a Turning Point USA event and his failure campaigning for Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

“I just have to start today with JD Vance, because that guy has been eating a lot of you know what lately,” Psaki said at the start of her video message Thursday. “Let’s just start with the fact that he has been the vice president of the United States less than a year and a half, and he is, right now, the most unpopular vice president on record.”

As Psaki went on, she claimed that Vance’s unpopularity wasn’t just evident in the polls, citing the recent TPUSA event as an example. Specifically, Vance’s highly publicized TPUSA event held at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday saw large portion of the venue empty.

“[It’s] an event that should be his base … it should be Vance fanatics,” she said. “It was by no means full. Look at the auditorium. Like, holy cow. Those are the people who are supposed to love the vice president.”

She than laid into the vice president for his unsuccessful trip to Hungary, where he stumped for Prime Minister Orbán — who notably lost his re-election effort.

“Fast forward to the fact that Vance also in the last couple of weeks went to Hungary to campaign for authoritarian sweetheart Viktor Orbán. And you know what happened? Viktor Orbán lost,” she noted. “So, there you go. Vance? Loser. Loser. Loser. Nobody wants to go see him and nobody in the country likes him.”

She added: “Actually, they like him less than any vice president in history. That’s where he is less than a year and a half in. The man is in his early 40s and desperately wants to be president.”

Per Psaki, this certainly has hindered Vance’s reputation as “the guy leading the midterm fight for republicans.”

In fact, Psaki highlighted a viral video from Dani Isaacsohn, the Minority Leader in the Ohio House Democratic Caucus, where the state representative from Vance’s home state said the vice president should come and stump for republicans as it’ll only help democrats’ campaigns.

“That’s quite a crushing message,” she said with a laugh.

Watch Psaki’s full commentary above.