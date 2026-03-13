“I’ve Had It” podcaster host Jennifer Welch slammed former President Joe Biden for failing to properly prosecute Donald Trump, saying that without him behind bars he’s been able wreck the U.S.

“Like, they’re killing people in Minnesota, now [Trump’s] bombing Iran… Just f—king bulls—t. Horrible. People are dying. Horrible s—t,” Welch told Samantha Bee while appearing as a guest on her “Choice Words” podcast on Wednesday.

“And I’m like, f—kers. I hate those guys. And then my brain goes to goddamn it, Joe Biden f—ked us,” Welch added, then blasting former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for not ensuring the Justice Department prioritized prosecuting Trump over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as well as the “funders” who financially backed it.

“He f—ked us so hard. Oh my God, because Merrick Garland should have out prosecuted him, right?” she went on. She also acknowledged that all presidents have made questionable and/or controversial moves while in the Oval Office, but noted that Trump isn’t as “polite” about it.

“Then I get mad at the Democrats because Trump and Republicans are doing what they’ve always done,” Welch explained. “Trump just makes it impolite. George Bush did all this s—t, he was just more polite about it, more folksy about it. Trump’s just a real prick about all of it.”

She closed out her thoughts on the matter by saying Biden should have appointed the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith to oversee investigations into Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election sooner than later.

However, Welch did note that Biden was still able to accomplish “great” things in office, just not against our collective biggest “threat” in Trump.

“Did [Biden] do the CHIPS Act? Did he do the Infrastructure Act? Did he do all of those things? Yes,” Welch said. “And all of those are great. But the biggest threat now is that we had fascism at the door.”