Jesse Watters Shouts ‘My Party Loves Me!’ After Jessica Tarlov Says He’s ‘Terrible’ for Republicans

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Believe it or not, things got heated again on Fox News’ “The Five” on Thursday as Jessica Tarlov said conservative commentator Jesse Watters was doing a disservice to his political party.

“You are not helping anyone,” Tarlov told Watters after a fiery debate. “This is back-to-back days where you have done a terrible job for your party. I’m just telling you.”

“Are you kidding? My party loves me!” Watters replied. “I’m the only thing keeping this party up!”

Donald Trump might disagree with that last assessment. Watters, a career political talking head and television host, followed up his remarks by saying, “I don’t even get paid to do that!”

Earlier in the conversation, Tarlov got in an exchange with fellow “The Five” commentator Greg Gutfeld. There, Tarlov called Gutfeld and her co-panelists out for holding up a straw man in conversations about Democratic men.

“The image that you have created of what a Democratic man is is just not jiving with who is actually on the ballot and how people feel about this,” Tarlov said.

“Give me an example,” Gutfeld replied.

Tarlov then offered up Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, both of whom are running for Senate in 2026.

“Jon Office is also a weak, weak, weak person on trans,” Gutfeld said, mispronouncing Ossoff’s name. “Ask him what his stance is on trans.”

“Greg, you are the only person who thinks that this is the top issue,” Tarlov replied.

“Oh, I am?” Gutfeld asked. “Oh, I’m not.” You can watch the full exchange below.

Jessica: The image that you have created of what a Democratic man is just not jiving with who's actually on the ballot



Gutfeld: Give me an example.



Jessica: Ossoff, Roy Cooper



Gutfeld: Ossoff is weak on trans



Jessica: You are the only person who thinks—



Gutfeld: Ohh I’m… pic.twitter.com/G3vAXNKAf0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2026

Later on, Watters gave Tarlov the last word, allowing her to make a final point. When Tarlov noted that Trump has only added an average of 68,000 jobs to the economy each month, Watters said he regretted the offer because her point was “boring.”

“You’re saying, ‘Oh, it’s so amazing,’” Tarlov said. “People don’t feel like it’s so amazing under him.”

“OK, when I’m living large on the moon and you’re still down here, that’ll be amazing,” Watters replied.

“Go!” Tarlov offered. “Get out of here!”